Police have released an image of a man they want to trace following a robbery in Werrington.

The robbery happened in the Gildale area on Monday, 10 December.

A bank card, which was stolen during the robbery, was declined at a news agents in Lincoln Road later that day at about 4.25pm.

Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image and urge anyone who may know who he is to pass on information by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/51361/18, or you can call 101.