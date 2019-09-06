Police appeal after incident involving gun in Spalding

Police have re-issued an appeal to trace a man in connection with an incident where a gun was pointed at a motorist

The incident is alleged to have happened on Tuesday, August 20 in Spalding.

Lincolnshire police launched an appeal last month, and have today (Friday) re-issued the appeal.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are investigating a report that one of two men pointed a hand gun at a motorist as they drove their vehicle along Hereward Road, Spalding on Tuesday (August 20) evening. The incident happened between 7.40 and 7.45pm. Our officers and a police helicopter searched the local area for the two men who are believed to be involved. The men were also seen on Winsover Road walking towards Spalding town centre. No-one was injured.

“One man, aged 23 years, has been arrested and released under investigation.

“We are appealing for information on the identity of the second man, described as white, in his 30’s, wearing a black baseball cap and has tattoos on his arm. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and trainers. We believe the man in the image can help with our enquiries. We are asking for any information of the identity of the man or appeal for the man to contact us directly.”

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire police on 101, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 445 of 20 August, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.