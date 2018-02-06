Police appeal after group attack men in street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang of six men assaulted four other men in Kings Cliffe.

The incident happened on Friday, February 2, between 11pm and 11.35pm, when a group of up to six men, aged about 40 to 45 years old, all dressed in dark clothes assaulted four others in an unprovoked attack in both the smoking area of the pub and then in West Street.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 18000053822. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.