Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday).

Officers were called out to Bush Lane where they discovered the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash was no longer at the scene.

Police at the crash. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver. If you witnessed this collision please contact police on 101 quoting incident 66 (21/01/2020).”