Police appeal after dog charity box is ‘decapitated’ at Peterborough station

Police are appealing after a ‘dog charity box’ collecting cash for Guide Dogs was ‘decapitated’ at Peterborough Railway Station.

The life-size dog - named Fred- was situated in the foyer of the station when it was damaged on November 30.

British Transport Police said: “On Friday 30th November a male thought it would be a good idea to kick Fred’s head off at Peterborough railway station.

“We are looking to speak to anybody who witnessed this mindless act. Please contact us on ☎️ 0800 40 50 40 quoting 1800091559”