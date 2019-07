Police have issued an appeal over the use of a disposable barbecue in Yaxley which damaged a bench.

The bench in Pooley Way was “damaged beyond repair,” police said.

The damage to the bench. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The incident is said to have occurred over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 35/51964/19, or online at cambs.police.uk/report.