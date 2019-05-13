Police appeal after cyclist attacked in Huntingdon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked while riding his bike in Huntingdon.

The victim in his 40s was cycling near to Coneygear Park at 8pm yesterday (12 May) when he was assaulted by a group of young men.

The cyclist was helped by a member of the public at the scene and suffered minor injuries. He later visited hospital as a precaution.

The incident is being treated as unprovoked. An investigation has been launched and no arrests have yet been made.

PC Jules Ashton said: “This area of Huntingdon was likely to have been busy at the time and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area to get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how small, will help us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/32967/19, or alternatively report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.