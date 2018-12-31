Police appeal after criminal damage to large barn in Deeping St James

Police are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage to a large barn.

The barn in Back Lane, Deeping St James, had a large hole put through it sometime on Sunday, December 30.

The damage to the barn in Deeping St James

The damage to the barn in Deeping St James

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 238 of December 30.