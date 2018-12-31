Police appeal after criminal damage to large barn in Deeping St James Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage to a large barn. The barn in Back Lane, Deeping St James, had a large hole put through it sometime on Sunday, December 30. The damage to the barn in Deeping St James Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 238 of December 30. Windscreen wipers ripped off car and thrown into victim’s garden in Market Deeping