Police appeal after criminal damage at Whittlesey bus station

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to the trolley shelter by the bus station in Whittlesey. The damage was caused yesterday afternoon (Sunday). Criminal damage was caused to the bus station Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference: CC-05052019-0269.