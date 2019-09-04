Police appeal after crash leaves man in critical condition

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on B645 this morning (Wednesday).

At about 6.55am a Range Rover and a Mazda MX5 collided between the villages of Tilbrook and Kimbolton, west of Huntingdon.

Police news

The driver of the Mazda, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The Range Rover driver, a 42-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Anyone with dash cam footage of the collision or who may have seen the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 72 of September 4.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.