Police have launched an appeal after a Children in Need collection box was stolen.

Cambridgeshire police have not released details about when and where the theft happened - other than to say it happened at a petrol station in Chatteris.

They have now released a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting 35/42462/18