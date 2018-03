Police are appealing for information after a white Toyota Verso stolen from outside a home in Tennyson Road, New England.

The theft took place overnight between Sunday March 11 to Monday March 12.

No arrests have been made and the car has not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0133460318 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.