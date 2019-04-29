Police appeal after attempted robbery of elderly man in Stamford

Two men attempted to rob an elderly man in a Stamford street,

The incident happened on Friday (April 26) when the elderly man was walking down the steps on Eight Acres towards Rock Road when he was approached by two young men, one black male and one white male. The men demanded that the victim hand over his wallet and mobile phone. It is believed that the men were disturbed by people approaching and they then ran off along Rock Road towards West Street.

The offenders were wearing hooded tops.

Police are especially interested to speak to a couple who had walked along Rock Road from Waitrose and stopped and spoke to the victim immediately after this incident happened, it is believed that they may hold vital information into this and may have seen the offenders run past them.

If you have any information about this could you please contact PC 1186 Laybourn quoting crime number 19000211838.