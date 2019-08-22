Police appeal after attempted break-in at Peterborough business

Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary at a business premises in Peterborough in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, 21 August).

Cambridgeshire police received reports that at about 1am seven men attempted to break into Plumbase in Harvester Way, Fengate, but were disturbed by a member of the public in a nearby unit.

The men left the area, with four of the suspects making off in a white Ford Transit van and the other three on one moped.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, in particular three men on one moped.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 19 of 21 August or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.