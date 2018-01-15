Police and youths assist hot air balloon pilot after ‘bumpy landing’

Police and a group of youths were on hand to help the pilot of a hot air balloon after a “bumpy landing.”

A spokesperson for the police said they were made aware of the bumpy landing yesterday afternoon (Sunday, January 14) over north March.

The spokesperson added: “On arrival PCSOs located the pilot and helped him gain control of the balloon enabling his passengers to disembark.

“The rescue truck soon arrived and staff were on hand to load the balloon into the truck.

“Special thanks must go to the group of local youths who ran to the help of the pilot and tried to steady the basket before the police arrived.”