Police and paramedics called to Peterborough street after reports of violence involving weapons

Emergency services called at 9am
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 11:37 GMT
Emergency services have been called to a Peterborough street after violence broke out involving weapons this morning (November 22).

The incident started in Parnwell today. There have been reports of cars damaged in the area.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: ““We were called at 9am today with reports of violence in Saltersgate, Parnwell – namely a group of at least four people with weapons.

“Officers are currently at the scene together with paramedics. The incident is believed to be isolated, with those involved known to each other.”

More follows...