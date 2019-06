Offenders have left “obscene” drawings and graffiti at playing fields in Crowland.

The drawings were left at Snowden Field in Thorney Road after offenders broke through fencing sometime between 6pm on May 30 and 11am on May 31.

A baby swing and wooden fence were also broken and wet concrete ruined.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 163 of Friday, May 31.