Play tour bus with £50,000 of items inside stolen in Peterborough

Thousands of nursery children are expected to miss out after a tour bus used in the production of Dear Zoo was stolen in Peterborough.

The play is based on the books by children’s author Rod Campbell and had been travelling between theatres all over the UK.

Undated handout of the "Dear Zoo" set. Photo: Alison Hughes/PA Wire

Producer Chris Davis said the Mercedes truck was stolen in Peterborough in the early hours of Saturday morning with about £50,000 of props, costumes and set pieces inside.

Mr Davies said the truck was fitted with a tracking device that indicates it could now be in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Its number plate is CA67 NLX and anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.

The show has been staged to celebrate 35 years since Dear Zoo was first published and is the story of a child who writes to a zoo asking to be sent a pet.

It was performed at the Key Theatre in Peterborough on Thursday and Friday and had been due to head to the Artrix in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on Sunday.

The author said of the production: “I can hardly believe that Dear Zoo has celebrated its 35th anniversary and I really am enormously touched and delighted that successive generations of young children continue to love Dear Zoo.

“Their obvious pleasure when interacting with it is so gratifying to see, and for me is the very greatest of compliments!”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has been approached for comment on the theft.