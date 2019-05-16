Pitch invaders at Peterborough United v Sunderland in court

Two men have been fined after running onto the pitch during a Peterborough United home match.

Lee Unsworth (48) of Ocean View, Hartlepool and Andrew Clish (48) of Elizabeth Street, Hartlepool, both admitted invading the pitch when Posh played Sunderland on Easter Monday.

Pitch invaders at the Peterborough United v Sunderland match

The pitch invasions happened when Max Power scored for the North East side.

Clish was fined £40, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs £50. Unsworth was fined £90, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £50 when they appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The match finished 1-1, and proved a pivotal point in both team’s push for promotion - had Posh claimed three points, they would have secured a play-off place at the end of the season, while a win for Sunderland would have kept their push for an automatic promotion place in their hands - the draw meant they were then relying on other teams’ results, and eventually had to settle for a play-off spot.