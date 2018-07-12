Pictures of teens convicted of Peterborough park stabbing revealed for first time

These are the faces of two teenagers convicted over the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in a Peterborough park.

Mark Makundi (18) of Cissbury Ring and Felix Marshall-Williams (16), of St Pauls Road, both in Peterborough, are facing 'substantial' jail terms after being convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent following the shocking attack in Fulbridge Park in December.

Felix Marshall-Williams (left) and Mark Makundi (right)

While Marshall-Williams admitted stabbing the boy, he claimed it was in self defence. He said he carried a knife with him out of habit for his own self protection.

The pair had been on trial for a week at Peterborough Crown Court.

Marshall-Williams can be identified after The Peterborough Telegraph challenged reporting restrictions put in place at the start of the case due to his age.

Judge Sean Enright agreed it was in the public interest for him to be named after the jury delivered their verdict.

While it was not alleged Makundi delivered the main blow, the court was told he had been the leader of the two teenagers.

The stabbing happened after the victim had called out to Makundi and a female friend telling them ‘they were in the wrong area.’ Makundi and his friend left the park, and met up with Marshall-Williams, before returning to the park where the stabbing happened.

The 15-year-old suffered a damaged lung in the attack, and was left fighting for his life.

The pair have not yet been sentenced, and a date and location for the next hearing has not yet been set.

Both defendants were found not guilty of a count of attempted murder. Makundi was found guilty of possession of a knife by a majority verdict of 11 to one, while Marshall-Williams had already pleaded guilty.

