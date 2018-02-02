Picture framer who worked for the Queen caught drink driving

A picture framer from Peterborough who worked for the Queen has been banned from driving after getting behind the wheel drunk.

Alexander Baranowski (64) worked for The Queen and the Queen Mother in the past - but was caught drink driving on the A16 near Peterborough nearly three times over the limit.

The court heard he had ‘reached the end of his tether’ after due to medical issues with his mother.

He was stopped on January 18 after an off duty police officer noticed damage to his VW Golf, and Baranowski was driving with his hazard lights on.

He later gave a reading of 99mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ml.

Baranowski, of Peterborough Road, Crowland was given a £500 fine, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 26 months.