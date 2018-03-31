PHOTO UPDATE: Large fire at derelict pub in Peterborough was arson

A large fire at a derelict pub in Peterborough was arson, it has been confirmed.

Five fire engines were called out to the Silver Jubilee in Heltwate, Bretton, at 8.43pm yesterday evening (Friday, March 30).

The crews had finished putting out the blaze at around midnight before re-inspections overnight confirmed it was an arson attack.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police on 101 or by submitting a report at www.cambs.police.uk.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The fire at the former pub. Photo: Lee Horspool with thanks also to Simon Roberts

