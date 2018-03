Police have released these images of a huge haul of suspected stolen items that were recovered from several properties across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

The items were found in December and January as part of investigations into burglaries in the areas.

Officers want to find the rightful owners so they can be returned.

View pictures of all the items recovered by police here.

Anyone who believes an item is theirs and can prove ownership should call police on 101 quoting Op Hawkesbury.