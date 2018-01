Police in Peterborough have seized these 10 vehicles in the city the the past week for a range of offences.

Most drivers were stopped by officers for having no insurance, or being disqualified, but in one case police were called to aid a mother whose child had been locked in the car. Officers were able to assist the parent in reuniting her with her child but then had to seize the Vauxhall Astra as it was uninsured!