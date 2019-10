A Peterborough man has been charged with fraud.

Nikolas Bihari (23), of Padholme Road, Peterborough, was arrested yesterday for the theft of a wallet in the city centre. He was later charged with theft and three counts of fraud by false representation.

Police

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, 18 October) as he was also wanted on a European Arrest Warrant.