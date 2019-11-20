Peterborough women who burgled elderly woman jailed

Two women who burgled an elderly lady’s home while she was in the bathroom have been sentenced.

Yasmin Khan, 43, and Alexandra Benakova, 38, went to the retirement development in Crawthorne Road, Peterborough, on 26 May and approached the victim’s ground floor apartment.

Yasmin Khan, and Alexandra Benakova

Khan was seen on CCTV entering the apartment and the accommodation duty manager called the victim to see if she was aware.

When the victim, a woman in her 90s, went back into her living room she discovered her purse and Toshiba laptop were missing from her writing desk.

Khan, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Benakova, of Charles Street, Peterborough, denied burglary, however, she was found guilty at trial and both women were sentenced to three years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (19 November).

DC Adam Blake, from the burglary investigation team, said: “Khan and Benakova were cold and calculated in the targeting of their elderly victim.

“Burglary is a force priority and we will do all we can to apprehend offenders and put them before the courts.

“I am really pleased with the outcome of this case and glad we have been able to get justice for the victim.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.