Peterborough women Reclaim the Night with march through city cenrte

Women marched through Peterborough city centre to ‘Reclaim the Night’ and make a stand to make streets safer for women.

The march took place on Saturday night, with the group of women starting the walk in Cathedral Square, and weaving through Peterborough city centre, before ending in The Ostrich pub.

Many of the participants carried banners as they walked, with slogans including ‘reclaim the night,’ ‘stop violence against women and girls’ and ‘imagine a world without sexual violence.’

The event was organised by Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group, and the Peterborough event was one of a number being held across the country.

Board Trustee Lizzy Denning said the group had a mixed reaction as they carried out the walk - with some cheering them, but others shouting abuse.

She said: “We had a fantastic turn out for this year’s Reclaim the Night despite the cold weather!

“It was wonderful to lead a group of such passionate, like-minded and fun women around central Peterborough.

“There’s nothing quite like Reclaim the Night for reminding you how powerful we all are as a tribe.

“As usual, we did receive the odd rude response (which just fans the flames for us!) but also plenty of very vocal support from both women and men. Thank you to everyone who applauded and encouraged us, and of course the wonderful women who joined the march for Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group. And to the haters - see you next year!”