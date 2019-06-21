Peterborough women arrested during drugs operations re-bailed

Peterborough women arrested during a drugs operation have been re-bailed.

On Thursday, May 23 officers from Peterborough’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Community Action Team (CAT) carried out warrants in Peterborough, Cambridge and Ely, assisted by southern CID.

Police news

Two women, aged 31 and 33, both from Peterborough, a 23-year-old man from Cambridge and a 62-year-old man from Ely, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and money laundering.

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and handling stolen goods. He has since been released under investigation.

The other four were all bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on June 20.

They have now been re-bailed to return on August 15.