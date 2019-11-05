Peterborough woman who threw cocktail glass in man’s face at bar ordered to pay £1,500 compensation

A woman threw a cocktail glass in a man’s face at a bar, knocking out a tooth and cutting his lip.

Bryony Hart (22) went to Vodka Revolution in Downing Street, Cambridge, at about 1am on October 28 last year, drinking vodka, tequila and energy drink.

While at the venue she was involved in a commotion with a group near the bar which involved pushing and pulling at each other.

The fracas ended when Hart threw a cocktail glass at the face of the victim – a man in his 30s.

The victim’s front tooth was knocked out by the impact and his lip was cut. Hart, of Medeswell, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, was arrested at the scene.

In police interview she claimed her memory was faded due to alcohol and she could not recall throwing a glass or causing anyone injuries. When asked if she had acted aggressively she said she did not know.

On Friday at Cambridge Crown Court Hart pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. She was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year. She was also ordered to pay £1,500 compensation to the victim and complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Sergeant Tania Weston said: “Hart caused serious injury by throwing her glass at a stranger in the heat of the moment, ruining the victim’s night and taking out a tooth.

“It doesn’t matter how much someone has had to drink; this kind of behaviour isn’t acceptable. I hope Hart will learn to think before she acts.”