Peterborough woman who struck friend over head with hammer in fit of rage sentenced

A woman who attacked her friend with a hammer in a fit of rage has been given a suspended sentence.

Georgina Blakemore, of Johnson Walk, Peterborough, launched the attack at about 6pm on April 1 last year.

The 29 year old walked to the house armed with the hammer and accused the woman of causing criminal damage before hitting her to the head about eight times with the weapon, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

Another occupant of the house overheard the commotion and intervened, pushing Blakemore away.

Police arrived and the victim, aged 23, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured cheek bone.

Blakemore was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

In police interview the following day, she claimed she punched and headbutted the victim because she was angry and believed the woman had caused criminal damage to her home.

However, she denied using a weapon and claimed she was hit first and had retaliated.

Despite this, Blakemore pleaded guilty to causing GBH with intent at Peterborough Crown Court on 7 May.

She was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (4 June) where she was handed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Sergeant James Weston said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour, nor is there any excuse for carrying an offensive weapon in public.

“Tackling serious street based violence is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to take as many offensive weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire as possible.”

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife or other offensive weapon in public is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Know someone who carries a weapon? Please help us tackle serious street based violence and report it to us by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.