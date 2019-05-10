Peterborough woman who stamped on stomach of heavily pregnant woman given suspended sentence

A woman who stamped on the stomach of a pregnant woman has been given a suspended sentence.

Siobhan Hood, 25, travelled to a property in Chadburn, Paston, at about 9pm on January 14 last year.

The victim, who she knew from childhood, was 32 weeks pregnant, and was sat waiting for food to be delivered.

Hood banged on her front door and claimed to be the police.

As the victim opened the door Hood slammed it into her stomach.

She then repeatedly stamped on the body of the victim while screaming at her as she lay on the floor.

The attack ended when a friend of the victim heard the commotion and ran towards Hood, shouting ‘get off her’.

Peterborough Crown Court heard it was not the first attack Hood had carried out that day.

At 2.50pm, she had turned up at the home of another woman she knew from childhood in Chimneys Crescent, Peterborough. She banged on the door and demanded that she come outside.

The victim answered, saw Hood and immediately tried to close the door - but she forced her way in and began to attack her, pulling out a clump of her hair.

The victim eventually managed to force the door shut and called the police to report the attack. Hood returned at about 8.30pm and threw a bottle of wine at the wall before returning a third time and smashing another bottle on the victim’s front door.

Today Hood, of Mount Pleasant, Peterborough, was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to complete 100 hours’ unpaid work and pay the victim £700 compensation.

DC Lee Lombardo said: “To assault a woman so heavily pregnant is sickening.

“I would like to applaud the bravery of the two victims for coming forward and reporting these assaults to police.”