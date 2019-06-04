Peterborough woman who attacked her friend in a fit of rage has been sentenced

A woman who attacked her friend in a fit of rage has been given a suspended sentence.

Georgina Blakemore, of Johnson Walk, Peterborough, launched the attack at about 6pm on April 1 last year.

The 29 year old walked to the house and accused the woman of causing criminal damage before punching her at least five times.

Another occupant of the house overheard the commotion and intervened, pushing Blakemore away.

Police arrived and the victim, aged 23, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured cheek bone.

She pleaded guilty to GBH without intent,

She was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (4 June) where she was handed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

In earlier versions of this article the charge Blakemore pleaded guilty to was incorrectly reported as GBH with intent. We apologise for the error