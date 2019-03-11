Peterborough woman threatened to bomb call taker after being refused loan

A woman who threatened to “bomb” a call taker after she was refused a loan has been jailed.

Janette Jones (51) of Ringwood, Bretton, Peterborough, was sentenced to 14 weeks imprisonment at Peterborough Crown Court last Thursday (March 7) after pleading guilty to sending a communication of an offensive nature at a previous hearing.

Crown court news

The court heard how Jones applied for a loan from Provident Personal Credit on August 1 last year and became abusive when it was denied, asking the call taker if they were wearing a hijab and threatening she would “bomb” them.

During the call she told the employee she would “come to Bradford and bomb your place”, before saying “you bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you”.

The employee reported the incident and Jones was voluntarily interviewed at her local station where she admitted the offence.

DC Shaun Harris said: “Jones was denied the loan and lashed out at an innocent woman who was simply trying to make a living.

“Her behaviour was extremely offensive and completely unacceptable.

“Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire or anywhere else for that matter and reports of crimes of this nature will be fully investigated.”