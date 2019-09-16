Peterborough woman threatened ex-girlfriend on Facebook

A woman who sent threats to her ex-girlfriend on Facebook has been given a suspended sentence.

Kyejay Marshall, (30), began to harass her ex-girlfriend on April 2. She used Facebook to send threats and insults, and ended them by saying she was going to hurt the victim.

Just over a week later, on 10 April, the victim received a string of abusive words over Facebook from Marshall.

Following this Marshall, of Loire Court, near Westwood Peterborough, messaged the victim to tell her that her baby was ugly, and threatened she would pay the victim a visit.

In May Marshall contacted the police via Webchat to say she had been an ‘idiot’ and felt sorry for what she had said, but later contradicted herself by admitting to her probation officer that she wanted to kill the victim’s child and set fire to her house.

In police interview Marshall stated she hadn’t meant to make anyone feel harassed.

On September 13 at Peterborough Crown Court, after pleading guilty to harassment causing fear of violence, Marshall was sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, as well as an additional 30 days for breaching a restraining order placed upon her in February of this year.

She also received a five year restraining order not to contact the victim.

Police Constable Em Scates said: “The childish attempts Marshall made to upset her ex-girlfriend escalated into violent threats which caused the victim to feel too afraid to leave her own home.

“I hope the results from court will help the victim begin to live a normal life again.”