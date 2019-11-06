Peterborough woman robbed at knifepoint on way to work

A woman was robbed at knifepoint as she walked to work in Peterborough.

The 39-year-old victim was walking to work along Eye Road at about 5.50am yesterday (5 November), in the direction of Belvoir Way, when a man on a bike approached her from behind.

He threw his bike down in front of her and held up a knife while demanding she hand over her purse and handbag.

After the victim gave the suspect her belongings, he also attempted to take her phone but she refused.

The suspect cycled off towards Eye roundabout. He is described as a white man, who was wearing a bandana over his face, jeans, a dark jacket, trainers and a cap.

The victim was uninjured as a result of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Tom Power said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who was simply on her way to work. If you saw anything or have any information, I would ask you get in touch as soon as possible to assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/79112/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.