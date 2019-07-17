Peterborough woman jailed for theft of fake tan, wine and laundry detergent

A woman who stole cleaning products, wine and fake tan with her sister has been handed a 28-day prison sentence.

Joanne Stratton, (41), was caught on CCTV at the One Stop store in West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, loading a child’s pushchair with £25.50 worth of products on 30 June last year (2018) with her 30-year-old sister, Tracey Stratton, leaving without paying.

The following day (1 July), the pair entered the store again, this time filling a carrier bag with goods including bottles of laundry detergent and wine totalling £52.36, leaving the store without paying.

Both sisters received court summons for the offence of two thefts from a shop.

In December last year, Tracey, of Albert Crescent in Hampton Vale, admitted the offences and was ordered to pay a total of £278.93 in fines, court costs, compensation and a victim surcharge.

On Monday (15 July), Joanne, of Drummond Close in Hampton Gardens, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to 14 days in prison for each offence, to run consecutively, after she committed the offences whilst already on a suspended prison sentence.