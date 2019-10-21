Peterborough woman jailed for robbing pensioner in Cathedral Square

A woman snatched money out of an elderly lady’s hand seconds after she withdrew it from a cash machine.

Leona Hyatt, (36), watched the victim, who is in her 80’s, withdraw cash outside Natwest Bank in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, just before 10pm on 18 September.

Cathedral Square.

As the victim withdrew £50 Hyatt came up behind her and grabbed the money. A struggle ensued with the victim managing to retrieve £20, leaving Hyatt to run off with £30.

A member of the public who witnessed the robbery and attempted to get the money back was bitten by Hyatt on the hand.

Officers found and arrested Hyatt, of no fixed abode, the same day in a wooded area near Wirrina Car Park just off Bishop’s Road. She refused to participate in police interview.

On Friday (18 October) at Cambridge Crown Court she pleaded guilty to robbery and assault by beating. She was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

DC Adrian Anderson said: “Hyatt’s targeting of an elderly vulnerable woman was heartless. I thank those who offered assistance to the victim at the time of offence.

“Hyatt showed little remorse for her actions and resorted to violence in an attempt to escape. I hope the time she spends in prison will make her realise this is not a sustainable way to live.”