Peterborough woman charged with theft from Morrisons and Class A drug dealing

A Peterborough woman has been charged with three offences including Class A drug dealing.

Adele Machin, of Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, Peterborough, was arrested on Sunday evening in connection with theft from Morrisons in Cardea before being further arrested for four other offences.

Morrisons in Cardea

Machin (41) has since been charged with theft, common assault and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

She has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

Additionally, she has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on October 13 in connection with offences of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and robbery.