A woman from Peterborough has been charged with a number of offences in Stamford and the Lincolnshire village of South Witham.

Elizabeth Biddle (41) of Flamborough Close, Woodston, has been charged with two dwelling burglaries, one attempted dwelling burglary and possession of a Class B drug.

Police news

The burglary offences are in relation to offences which occurred in Stamford on July 3 and in South Witham on July 30.

She will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on a date yet to be set.