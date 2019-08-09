Peterborough woman and her boyfriend stole cash from 90-year-old nan.

A Peterborough woman and her boyfriend stole £200 from her own 90-year-old nan.

Zoe Simons, 29, and her partner, Shaun Smoker, 33, were supposed to be looking after Simons’s Nan, Ms Bellamy, who was in her 90s and required round-the-clock care.

They took on the role of caring for her and, as such, Ms Bellamy entrusted them with her bank card in order to get money out for bills.

Instead of withdrawing money for bills, Simons and Smoker used it to withdraw £150 over the course of two days and more than eight transactions.

The pair also pocketed £50 given to them by Ms Bellamy to buy credit for her electricity meter.

Suspicious family members reported Simons and Smoker to the police.

They denied the offences during a police interview but were found guilty of seven counts of fraud by false representation at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (7 August).

Ms Bellamy passed away before the investigation concluded.

Simons, of The Cresset, Bretton, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £200 compensation and given a six-month drug rehabilitation order.

Smoker, also of The Cresset, Bretton was sentenced to six months in prison.

PC James Goose said: “This case was extremely distressing for the family concerned. Taking advantage of a vulnerable family member is the lowest of the low.

“You should be able to trust your family to look after you in your hour of need.

“I am pleased with the sentences handed down by the courts and hopefully this shows our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in our society.”