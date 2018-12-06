Peterborough woman, 73 injured after being robbed in broad daylight

Have your say

CCTV has been released after a 73-year-old woman was robbed in Peterborough, suffering minor injuries.

Police today, Thursday December 6, released this CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a robbery last month in Peterborough.

Do you recognise this person or bike?

The victim, a 73-year-old woman, was walking along Paston Ridings at about 2.15pm on Tuesday, November 27, when she had her trolley, containing cash, bank cards and shopping, snatched.

The woman was pushed into a bush and received minor injuries as a result.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information regarding the incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/48221/18 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org