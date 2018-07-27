Peterborough washing up liquid thief fails to make clean getaway

Have your say

A prolific Peterborough shop lifter who tried to steal washing up liquid failed to get a clean get away and was jailed at court.

Carl Atkinson (43) of Acacia Avenue, Peterborough stole items including six cans of air freshener, detergent tablets and washing up liquid during two thefts at the Co-op in Eye earlier this year.



However he was caught, and he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Friday) where he pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting.

Philip Botterill, prosecuting, said Atkinson had a significant history of previous offending, and as a result of his guilty pleas, was guilty of breaching a number of court orders following previous convictions.

Rebecca Keogh, defending, told the court Atkinson was engaging well with the probation service, and had also made good progress working to tackle his class A drug addiction.

However, Magistrate Mark Cross said his previous record meant he had no choice but to jail Atkinson for 16 weeks.

He was also told to pay £38.74 compensation to the Co-op