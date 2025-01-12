Peterborough volunteers needed for major road safety campaign in city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speedwatch sees volunteers monitoring traffic speeds in their neighbourhood

A plea for more volunteers to sign up to take part in a major road safety scheme in Peterborough has been issued by Cambridgeshire Police.

The force runs the Speedwatch scheme in the city.

Volunteers taking part in the scheme monitor vehicle speeds in the area and log the details of those caught speeding.

Members of the speed watch scheme

Motorists caught speeding are given an advisory letter by police explaining the dangers of their actions.

In 2024 the Constabulary's Speedwatch volunteers identified more than 21,000 vehicles going too fast, and sent out 9,495 letters to speeding drivers asking them to consider their attitude to speeding through villages

Julie Clark, Forcewide Watch Co-ordinator, said: “Being part of the Community Speedwatch national initiative is very rewarding, knowing that you will be helping us to make the roads safer.

“These schemes are a really important part of our road safety work and those involved make a genuine difference. If you are interested in volunteering, please do get in touch.”

Volunteers will receive full training, equipment and insurance, as well as flexibility – as checks can be carried out at their convenience. To find out more about volunteering or to enquire about setting up a scheme in your area, please email [email protected].