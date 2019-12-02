Peterborough victim of domestic abuse ‘can put life back together’ after controlling partner jailed

A man who subjected his partner to three years of controlling abuse has been jailed.

Jamie Buck (34) began his campaign of abuse against the victim in May 2016 when he lived with her at her home in the Orton area of Peterborough.

Jamie Buck

Throughout their relationship, Buck would frequently shame the victim about her body, choice of clothing and how she looked.

In a bid to control the victim and the way she dressed, Buck would destroy any clothing he didn’t approve of.

He would also demand to be shown the victim’s phone whenever he wanted and flew into a fit of rage if she didn’t comply.

At one point, Buck took the victim’s mattress away to deprive her of sleep. The abuse took its toll and the victim lost earnings as she couldn’t go to work.

Buck, of no known address, was eventually arrested and admitted subjecting the victim to controlling and coercive behaviour.

On Monday, November 25 at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 32 months and handed an indefinite restraining order not to contact the victim.

DC Amanda Pickering said: “The continual abuse distorted the victim’s sense of reality, making her believe what he told her.

“The victim has been forced to endure such a long period of horrific abuse. I am relieved measures have been put in place to stop Buck from hurting her again.”

The victim said: “To hear him finally admit what he had done in court felt like the weight of the world had been lifted from my shoulders.

“Knowing that he can’t contact me again has finally given me the space to start putting my life back together.”

Police would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact them on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.