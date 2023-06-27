The Posh forward- who scored 29 goals last season- was sent the messages via Instagram from another user due to Clarke-Harris appearing in a pack of his on popular video game FIFA.

The message, which was posted online by Clarke-Harris, read: “f*** get out of my tots pack. I hate you” and was followed by a series of monkey emojis.

TOTS refers to Team of the Season in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team mode where players are awarded special cards with increased stats based on their real-life form.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has been sent racial abuse online. Photo: Joe Dent.

In response, Clarke-Harris posted on his story “only been in pre-season 2 days” and an exasperated emoji.