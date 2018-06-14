Peterborough United fans who caused trouble at matches surrender passports ahead of World Cup

Violent Posh fans have had to surrender their passports ahead of the World Cup to prevent them from causing trouble.

There are 25 football fans from across Cambridgeshire who have been told to hand their passports ahead of the Russian tournament, which kicks off this evening.

While there are 25 fans who have been told they cannot travel to the World Cup, there are 27 supporters across the county who have football banning orders, after getting involved in trouble in and around matches.

They are made up of 14 Peterborough United fans and 13 Cambridge United fans.

Posh fans given banning orders include a 16-year-old who ran on to the pitch in an England game, a teenager who threw a smoke bomb and a man involved in a fight outside a pub in Peterborough