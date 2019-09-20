Peterborough United fans top good behaviour league

Peterborough United fans have topped the good behaviour league tables - after no Posh supporters were arrested last season.

Peterborough United was one of 17 clubs in the top five divisions of English football to see no supporters arrested - either home or away - during the 2018/19 season.

Propping up the table was Stoke City, with police making 80 arrests during the season.

The figures, released by the Home Office, show that the previous season police made 11 arrests of Posh fans - two for violent disorder, seven for public disorder, one for throwing missiles and one for ‘pitch incursion.’

The worst season for Peterborough United fans since 2014/15 was 2016/17, when 12 arrests were made.

There are currently eight men who have football banning orders connected to Peterborough United. One is aged between 10 and 17, four are aged between 18 and 34, while three are aged between 35 and 49.

Despite the fact there were no arrests made last season, three of the banning orders were given out during the 2018/19 season.

As of August 1 2019, there are 1,771 banning orders in place in England. Newcastle United have the most with 71, while Sunderland have the most in League One with 40.

A football banning order lasts a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 10 years. The breach of an order is a criminal offence punishable by a maximum sentence of 6 months in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.