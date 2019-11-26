Peterborough United fan given football banning order following Coventry City clash

A Peterborough United fan has been banned from matches for five years after getting into trouble at a Posh match.

Nathan Hopkins (26) of Lombardy Drive, Peterborough was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour following an incident on October 26 - when Peterborough United played Coventry City at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium.

Hopkins admitted the charge at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week, and was given a five year football banning order.

The order means he is unable to go to an area surrounding the London Road stadium from six hours before kick off until four hours after the final whistle of any Peterborough United home match, and he is not to travel within five miles of a stadium where Peterborough United are playing an away match from six hours before kick off until three hours after the game finishes. He is also banned from entering a town or city where the England senior men’s team are playing a fixture in England, Wales or Scotland, from eight hours before kick off, until eight hours after kick off.

He was also fined £213, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. The victim surcharge goes into a national pot to help victims of crime.