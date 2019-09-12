Peterborough trio charged with burglary

Two men and a woman have been charged with a number of offences, including burglary, in the Peterborough area.

Andrew Harding, (37), and Leah Harding, (31), both of Myrtle Avenue, Peterborough, were arrested yesterday (Wednesday, 11 September) and charged in connection with a burglary in Almond Road, Peterborough.

The pair have also been charged with assault, criminal damage and theft from a shop.

Andrew Harding appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, 12 September).

Leah Harding is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (17 September).

Terry O’Sullivan, (32), of no fixed abode was also arrested yesterday (Wednesday, 11 September) in connection with a burglary in Welland, Peterborough and theft from a toy shop in Fengate, Peterborough.

He has since been charged with burglary, theft and handling stolen goods and is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 12 September).