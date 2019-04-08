Peterborough trio arrested on suspicion of burglary after police chase

Three people from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of burglary after a police chase.

At about 11pm yesterday (Sunday, April 7) a driver of a vehicle failed to stop for officers on patrol.

Police news

A pursuit then began, assisted by officers from the armed policing unit.

The vehicle stopped in Nottingham Way, Dogsthorpe, where the three people in the car ran from the scene.

A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 18-year-old woman were caught then arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The boys have been released under investigation and the woman remains in custody.