Peterborough trio arrested on suspicion of burglary after police chase

Three people from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of burglary after a police chase.
At about 11pm yesterday (Sunday, April 7) a driver of a vehicle failed to stop for officers on patrol.
A pursuit then began, assisted by officers from the armed policing unit.
The vehicle stopped in Nottingham Way, Dogsthorpe, where the three people in the car ran from the scene.
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 18-year-old woman were caught then arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The boys have been released under investigation and the woman remains in custody.